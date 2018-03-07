Russell Crowe selling off his movie memorabilia in a “divorce auction”

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for AFI(SYDNEY) — While going through a breakup, there’s nothing like getting rid of all the stuff you’ve amassed with your ex to help you move on, right? That’s why Oscar-winning star Russell Crowe is selling off his belongings to mark his divorce from his estranged wife, Danielle Spencer.

Speaking to Australia’s Daily Telegraph, Crowe says, “We’ve been separated over five years now, our divorce should be finalized around the time of the auction. Just as we collaborate on the upbringing of our kids, it’s easy for us to work together on something like this. I think she feels the same way I do in regards to just moving on things that help create space for the future.”

The Sotheby’s auction, called The Art of Divorce, takes place April 7, which is not only Crowe’s birthday, but also the date of his and Spencer’s anniversary.

Among the 200 items up for grabs: a Roman chariot, prop horses, armor and weapons from Crowe’s Oscar-winning role in Gladiator; his naval dress blues and violin from Master and Commander; costumes from Les Miserables; a boxer’s robe from Cinderella Man; and even the boots he wore in one of his first major roles, as a neo-Nazi in the Aussie film Romper Stomper.

If memorabilia isn’t your thing, there are also cars, jewelry, motorcycles, guitars, paintings and watches on sale. The auction is expected to bring in close to $3 million, according to Sotheby’s estimates.

