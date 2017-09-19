Ryan Phillippe denies abuse, drug use allegations from ex

ABC/Lou Rocco(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Phillippe is pushing back against abuse accusations.

The actor’s ex-girlfriend has slapped Phillippe with a lawsuit, claiming not only that he’s using drugs — including cocaine, ecstasy, mushrooms, and steroids — but that on July 4, he attacked her, throwing the unidentified woman down a flight of stairs.

After he allegedly threw the woman down the stars, the star of USA’s Shooter is also accused of grabbing, striking and kicking her, and then pushing her to the ground. The complaint alleges Phillippe grabbed the woman hard enough to leave bruises on her arm.

It should be noted that the Los Angeles Police Department took the alleged victim’s report, but apparently didn’t arrest the actor. They did, however, issue a protective order against Phillippe, which is not uncommon.

Phillippe’s camp disputes the claims. “As a staunch advocate for the health, well-being and equality of women, Ryan is completely devastated that these false allegations have been made and circulated,” reads a statement provided to ABC News. “Domestic violence is an incredibly serious issue and fabricated and proven false claims should not be used to unjustly slander the falsely accused. The claims are false.”

Just days ago, Shooter producers announced they were cutting their second season short because Phillippe broke his leg off-set, but didn’t provide details.

