Ryan Reynolds to star in live-action “Pokemon” movie

WireImage/Gary Gershoff(LOS ANGELES) — Ryan Reynolds has been tapped to star in the upcoming live-action Pokemon movie, Detective Pikachu, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Reynolds will start as the titular detective, and though the movie is described as “live-action,” The Hollywood Reporter describes Reynolds’ part as “motion-capture in nature.”

The Deadpool star joins The Get Down‘s Justice Smith and Big Little Lies actress Kathryn Newton in the film.

The plot revolves around Reynolds’ Detective Pikachu, who helps out a teen whose father — portrayed by Smith — has been kidnapped.

Shooting is set to begin in London in January. Reynolds’ Deadpool sequel is set to open next June.

