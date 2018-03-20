Ryan says he's been assured firing special counsel not 'under consideration'

U.S. Congress(WASHINGTON) — House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday he’s “received assurances” that firing special counsel Robert Mueller “is not even under consideration,” but he would not say who gave him that assurance.

“The special counsel should be free to follow through his investigation to its completion without interference, absolutely. I am confident that he’ll be able to do that,” the Speaker said.

“We have a system based upon the rule of law in this country, we have a justice system and no one is above that justice system,” he added.

While many of Ryan’s Republican colleagues have publicly urged the president to stop attacking the special counsel, the Speaker declined to go that far.

Some Senate Republicans were notably more direct.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said, “Anything directed at firing Mr. Mueller blows up the whole town. That becomes the end of governing and the presidency as we know it. And I have zero concern that Mueller is going to be fired by Trump. Zero.”

“I feel very confident that his people know what would happen there,” Graham said.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, the second-ranking Republican in the Senate, said, “I think the consequences of doing that would be um, very serious and I would hope the president would not do that.”

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, was even more blunt, saying of Trump, “He’s a very bright guy. That would be a stupid thing to do.”

Sen. Bob Corker, a Tennessee Republican, pointed to a statement Sunday from Trump lawyer Ty Cobb.

“They issued a statement they would not, they do not plan to fire Mueller. We have had conversations about it and I think they fully understand the type of reaction that would take place in the Senate. So hopefully it doesn’t happen.”

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake, a frequent Trump critic, was asked whether it was a mistake that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has so far not said anything about a possible Mueller firing.

“I do,” Flake replied. “I think he needs to say that. I mean come on. This is serious. Firing the special prosecutor?! The Leader may say ‘he’s not going to do that,’ but a couple of weeks ago he said he wasn’t firing Tillerson. So I think that preemptively we need to say again don’t do it, don’t go there, that’s a red line you cannot cross.”

