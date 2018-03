03/16/18 – 10:39 A.M.

Safe Ride Home is wanting you to have a happy St. Patrick’s day but more importantly a safe one. President Eric Stearns said you can get ride starting early tomorrow.

Eric Stearns

Stearns says that all they need is some information.

Eric Stearns

Stearns said that the service is a nightcap though. They won’t take you to anywhere but home or where you’re staying for the night.

You can call 419-425-3908 for a ride.