Sales Tax Collections Slightly Higher So Far In Hancock County

12/14/17 – 5:29 A.M.

Sales tax receipts are up slightly for 2017 in Hancock County. The Courier reports sales tax collections have been up and down all year. Sales tax revenue for November was $1.15 million. That was down around 1 percent from November of 2016. November numbers reflect collections from three months prior.

For the entire year, sales tax collections stand at $13.8 million, up around 1 percent from last year at this time.

The sales tax in Hancock County is 6.75 percent. The state accounts for 5.75 percent of that tax with the rest staying in Hancock County.