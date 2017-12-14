Salvation Army Donations Down This Year

12/14/17 – 6:41 A.M.

The Salvation Army needs your help. The organization says it’s around $5,000 behind in donations compared to last year’s figures. Salvation Army Major Herb Carter says people have donated around $35,000 this year. He adds that numbers in December of 2016 were also lower than they had hoped.

The fundraising goal for the Salvation Army is $90,000 this year.

Carter says the drive generally raises more money in the second half of December. However, there is one fewer collection day in 2017 because Christmas Eve falls on a Sunday.

You can also donate by sending a check to the Salvation Army at 301 Center Street in Findlay. Online donations are also an option.