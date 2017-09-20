Sam Bradford's knee injury not caused by contact

Photo by Phil Ellsworth / ESPN Images(MINNEAPOLIS) — Fresh off one of the best games of his career, Minnesota Vikings quarterback missed his team’s Week Two game against the Pittsburgh Steelers this week because of a left knee injury. Bradford said Thursday that the injury wasn’t caused by a hit or any other contact play.

“I felt it when it happened,” Bradford said Wednesday. “I honestly didn’t think it was that big of a deal, and then the longer the game went on, it started to feel just a little bit worse and a little worse.”

He said he was aware of his diagnosis, but would not elaborate to reporters.

Bradford was limited in practice last week and was inactive for the game against Pittsburgh following a pregame workout.

According to Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Bradford remains day-to-day.

Bradford has previously torn the ACL in his left knee in both 2013 and again in 2014.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.