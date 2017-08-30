Sandra Bullock donates $1 million to Harvey relief efforts

Getty Images/Alessio Botticelli

(LOS ANGELES) — Sandra Bullock has joined the actors, musicians and other entertainment world figures who have made substantial donations to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

People reports that the actress has donated $1 million to the Red Cross relief efforts.

“This is an incredible gift. We’re so thankful. It’s times like this when we do receive such an incredible amount of support. Especially during times of disaster, people see what’s happening in Texas and our hearts all go out to them,” Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for American Red Cross national headquarters, tells the magazine. “Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

“There are no politics in eight feet of water,” Bullock said in a statement to the magazine. “There are human beings in eight feet of water.”

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock added. “We all have to do our part.”

