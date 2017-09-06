Sarah Sanders: '95 percent of what the president says is not a lie'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — White House press secretary Sarah Sanders pushed back today against allegations that President Trump has repeatedly made false statements to Americans, and defended his antagonistic relationship with the media.

“You’re always going to have a bit of friction between the press corps and the White House. I think there is responsibility on both sides,” Sanders said on “The View.”

Trump has referred to news organizations as #FakeNews on Twitter, and posted a video in July in which he is portrayed punching a man whose head was digitally replaced by CNN’s logo. The president’s first press secretary, Sean Spicer, earned his own reputation for sparring with reporters and misspeaking in daily press briefings. Spicer resigned from the post after six months in office. Sanders took over on July 26.

“We need to get back to a little bit less editorial comments from the media and a little bit more fact delivering to the American people,” Sanders told the show’s co-hosts.

Joy Behar asked Sanders about a PolitiFact report that found 95 percent of the president’s statements were less than completely true.

“The problem with that, Joy, is that you are doing exactly what we’re talking about,” Sanders responded. “Pushing a false narrative.”

She continued, “Ninety-five percent of what the president says is not a lie. I completely disagree with the fact that … only 5 percent of [Trump’s statements] is true.”

Sanders said the report by the fact-checking website is “simply not accurate” and contributing to “pushing so many false narratives every day [and] creating false perceptions about the president.”

Sanders joined “The View” with her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, who was promoting his new show “Huckabee” on TBN.

