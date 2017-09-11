Satellite images show destruction left by Hurricane Irma in Caribbean

DigitalGlobe via Google News Lab(NEW YORK) — A series of satellite images taken before and after Hurricane Irma carved a path through the Caribbean detail the extent of widespread damage left by the storm.

At least 37 people died in the Caribbean, and at least another seven in Florida, as a result of the hurricane which had wind speeds as strong as 160 miles per hour when it made landfall in Cuba.

Click here for a look at the aftermath of Hurricane Irma at three locations in the Caribbean.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.