Saturday Fire Destroys Fostoria Home

12/11/17 – 5:25 A.M.

A weekend fire destroyed a home in Fostoria. Firefighters responded to 615 Maple Street around 5 a.m. Saturday. Interim Fostoria Fire Chief Brian Herbert says it looks like the blaze started in the back porch area of the home.

Herbert says only three men were on duty when the fire began. They called in all off-duty firefighters and the Tiffin Fire Department to help. Water issues didn’t help firefighters out either. The closest hydrant to the house did not supply enough water initially.

The home’s resident escaped safely with the family dog. Investigators haven’t determined the cause of the blaze.