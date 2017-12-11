“Saturday Night Live” pokes fun at “naughty list” members Trump, Moore, Franken, Lauer

NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — This weekend’s Saturday Night Live didn’t need Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of Donald Trump to poke fun at the president and other controversial lawmakers.

This week’s cold open featured cast member Kenan Thompson playing a mall Santa who — along with his elf sidekick, played by Kate McKinnon — fields a series of awkward questions from curious children.

In the course of answering these questions, the cold open touches upon the real-life woes of Trump, Rep. Al Franken, former Today anchor Matt Lauer and Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore.

“Is President Trump on the naughty list?” a little girl asks Thompson’s Santa.

“Well, Santa likes to stay out of political matters,” responds Santa. “Our president may have said or done a few naughty things.”

McKinnon’s elf chimes in, “19 accusers. Google it,” referring to the number women who have accused the president of inappropriate behavior, which he has denied.

Santa then says to the girl, “I’m sure we can all learn a lesson from what’s going on in the news.”

“I learned that if you admit you did something wrong you don’t get in trouble, but if you deny it, they let you keep your job,” she answers.

A boy then asks, “What did Al Franken do?”

“I guess you could say that Al Franken is on Santa’s naughty list this year,” says Santa.

Adds the boy, “And what about Roy Moore? What list is he on?” – referring to the former Alabama judge, who’s facing multiple accusation of sexual misconduct, which he denies.

“It’s not really a list, it’s more of a registry,” McKinnon’s elf clarifies.

What about you? Thompson asks another boy, “Maybe you’d like a toy from Santa.”

“Oh, you mean toy, like the one Matt Lauer gave to his co-worker?” the boy replies.

