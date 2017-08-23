Scarlett Johansson flashes a new back tattoo on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Scarlett Johansson is sporting a massive back tattoo on the Atlanta set of Avengers: Infinity War, according to Entertainment Tonight, but it’s unclear whether the new ink is real or just part of her

Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow character in the film.

The body art, which appears to be floral design, stretching across her upper back, was on display for all to see as the 32-year-old actress strolled around the set in a black crop top and track pants, according to the entertainment show.

Johansson reportedly has a several other tattoos, including a horseshoe on her ribcage, the sun on one of her arms and two circles on her ankle.

Avengers: Infinity War opens nationwide in the spring of 2018.

