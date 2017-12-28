Scholarships Available For College Students In Hancock County
10/28/17 – 10:24 A.M.
The Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation has scholarships available for current college students. Many of the scholarships are specific towards graduates from Hancock County. You can learn about the scholarships that are available and the standards for eligibility on The Community Foundations website.
Scholarship applications will be accepted until February 7. Students need to submit only one application to be considered.