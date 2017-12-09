Scoreboard roundup — 12/8/17
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Friday’s games:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Golden State 102, Detroit 98
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Denver 103, Orlando 89
OT Chicago 119, Charlotte 111
OT Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109
Toronto 116, Memphis 107
Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102
San Antonio 105, Boston 102
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2
Columbus 5, New Jersey 3
SO Vegas 4, Nashville 3
OT Chicago 3, Buffalo 2
OT Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2
TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(16) Arizona St. 82, St. John’s 70
Oklahoma 85, (25) Southern Cal 83
