Scoreboard Roundup — 3/12/18

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
   
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103
Houston 109, San Antonio 93
Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101
Portland 115, Miami 99

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Winnipeg 2; OT  
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3
Ottawa 5, Florida 3
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Kings 3, Vancouver 0

