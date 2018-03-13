Scoreboard Roundup — 3/12/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Milwaukee 121, Memphis 103
Houston 109, San Antonio 93
Oklahoma City 106, Sacramento 101
Portland 115, Miami 99
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Vegas 3, Philadelphia 2
Washington 3, Winnipeg 2; OT
Columbus 5, Montreal 2
N.Y. Rangers 6, Carolina 3
Ottawa 5, Florida 3
St. Louis 4, Anaheim 2
San Jose 5, Detroit 3
L.A. Kings 3, Vancouver 0
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.