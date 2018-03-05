Scoreboard roundup — 3/5/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Atlanta 113, Phoenix 112
Indiana 98, Washington 95
Toronto 103, Charlotte 98
New Orleans 126, Dallas 109
Milwaukee 118, Philadelphia 110
Sacramento 102, N.Y. Knicks 99
L.A. Clippers 123, Brooklyn 120
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Nashville 4, Colorado 3; OT
Florida 4, Philadelphia 1
Anaheim 6, Chicago 3
Vegas 3, New Jersey 2
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 3, Carolina 2
Columbus 4, San Jose 2
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(15) Michigan 75, (8) Purdue 66
(10) Cincinnati 62, (11) Wichita St. 61
(22) Saint Mary’s (Cal) 69, Pepperdine 66
(25) Houston 81, UConn 71
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.