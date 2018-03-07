Scoreboard roundup — 3/7/18
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Washington 117, Miami 113; OT
Toronto 106, Atlanta 90
Philadelphia 128, Charlotte 114
Houston 122, Oklahoma City 112
Dallas 118, Denver 107
Portland 111, N.Y. Knicks 87
Golden State 114, Brooklyn 101
New Orleans 121, L.A. Clippers 116
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Winnipeg 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Columbus 4, Vegas 1
New Jersey 6, Montreal 4
Boston 6, Detroit 5; OT
Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4; OT
Minnesota 6, Carolina 2
Nashville 2, Dallas 0
Chicago 2, Colorado 1; OT
Anaheim 4, Washington 0
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
(6) Gonzaga 74, BYU 54
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.