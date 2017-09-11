Scoreboard roundup — 9/11/17
(NEW YORK) — Here are yesterday’s scores and winners:
INTERLEAGUE
Chi White Sox 8, San Francisco 1
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 8, Detroit 2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7
Oakland 10, Houston 2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3
Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Miami 8; 11 Innings
Washington 3, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 3, Chi Cubs 1
Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
Arizona 3, San Diego 2
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Phoenix 88, Connecticut 83
Washington 82, N.Y. Liberty 68
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18
Atlanta 23, Chicago 17
Philadelphia 30, Washington 17
Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12
Jacksonville 29, Houston 7
Detroit 35, Arizona 23
Oakland 26, Tennessee 16
Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles 46 Indianapolis 9
Green Bay 17, Seattle 9
Carolina 23, San Francisco 3
Dallas 19 N-Y Giants 3
Tampa Bay at Miami 1:00 p.m., postponed
