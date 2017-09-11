Scoreboard roundup — 9/11/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are yesterday’s scores and winners:

INTERLEAGUE

Chi White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto 8, Detroit 2

Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 3

N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas 7

Oakland 10, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 3

Cleveland 3, Baltimore 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 10, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Miami 8; 11 Innings

Washington 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 3, Chi Cubs 1

Colorado 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Phoenix 88, Connecticut 83

Washington 82, N.Y. Liberty 68

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh 21, Cleveland 18

Atlanta 23, Chicago 17

Philadelphia 30, Washington 17

Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12

Jacksonville 29, Houston 7

Detroit 35, Arizona 23

Oakland 26, Tennessee 16

Baltimore 20, Cincinnati 0

Los Angeles 46 Indianapolis 9

Green Bay 17, Seattle 9

Carolina 23, San Francisco 3

Dallas 19 N-Y Giants 3

Tampa Bay at Miami 1:00 p.m., postponed



