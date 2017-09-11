ABC-Top Stories 

Scoreboard roundup — 9/11/17

Here are yesterday's scores and winners:

INTERLEAGUE
Chi White Sox 8, San Francisco 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Toronto 8, Detroit  2
Tampa Bay 4, Boston 1
Kansas City  11, Minnesota 3
N.Y. Yankees 16, Texas  7
Oakland 10,  Houston  2
L.A. Angels 5, Seattle  3
Cleveland 3,  Baltimore 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE
 Cincinnati  10,  N.Y. Mets   5
 Atlanta  10, Miami  8; 11 Innings
 Washington 3,  Philadelphia   2
 St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh  0
 Milwaukee 3, Chi Cubs  1
 Colorado 8,  L.A. Dodgers 1
 Arizona 3, San Diego  2

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
 Phoenix 88, Connecticut 83
 Washington  82,  N.Y. Liberty  68

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh  21,  Cleveland 18
Atlanta 23,  Chicago 17
Philadelphia 30,  Washington  17
Buffalo 21, N.Y. Jets 12
Jacksonville  29,  Houston 7
Detroit 35,  Arizona  23
Oakland 26,  Tennessee 16
Baltimore 20,  Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles 46  Indianapolis  9
Green Bay 17,  Seattle  9
Carolina 23, San Francisco  3
Dallas 19  N-Y Giants   3
Tampa Bay  at  Miami   1:00 p.m., postponed
  
