Scoreboard roundup — 9/21/17
(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 1, Toronto 0
Minnesota 12, Detroit 1
Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1
Texas 4, Seattle 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE
L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 3, Washington 2
Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3, 10 Innings
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON
L.A. Kings 5, Vancouver 2
Boston 2, Philadelphia 1
New Jersey 4, Montreal 1
Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0
Chicago 6, Detroit 1
Colorado 5, Dallas 1
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL
(21) South Florida 43, Temple 7
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Los Angeles 41, San Francisco 39
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.