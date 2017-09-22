Scoreboard roundup — 9/21/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 1, Toronto 0

Minnesota 12, Detroit 1

Chicago White Sox 3, Houston 1

Texas 4, Seattle 2



NATIONAL LEAGUE

L.A. Dodgers 5, Philadelphia 4

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 3, Washington 2

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3, 10 Innings

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PRESEASON

L.A. Kings 5, Vancouver 2

Boston 2, Philadelphia 1

New Jersey 4, Montreal 1

Minnesota 1, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 6, Detroit 1

Colorado 5, Dallas 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

TOP 25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

(21) South Florida 43, Temple 7

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Los Angeles 41, San Francisco 39

