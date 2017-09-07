ABC-Top Stories 

Scoreboard roundup — 9/6/17

INTERLEAGUE
Texas    12  Atlanta   8
Atlanta   5  Texas     4

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota    10  Tampa Bay       6
Oakland       3  L.A. Angels     1
Kansas City  13  Detroit         2
Boston        6  Toronto         1
Cleveland     5  Chi White Sox   1
Houston       5  Seattle         3
N-Y Yankees  at  Baltimore   7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati      7  Milwaukee      1
Chi Cubs        1  Pittsburgh     0
N-Y Mets        6  Philadelphia   3, 6 Innings
Washington      8  Miami          1
San Francisco  11  Colorado       3
St. Louis       3  San Diego      1
Arizona         3  L.A. Dodgers   1

