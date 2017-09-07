Scoreboard roundup — 9/6/17

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners;

INTERLEAGUE

Texas 12 Atlanta 8

Atlanta 5 Texas 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Minnesota 10 Tampa Bay 6

Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1

Kansas City 13 Detroit 2

Boston 6 Toronto 1

Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 1

Houston 5 Seattle 3

N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 1

Chi Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0

N-Y Mets 6 Philadelphia 3, 6 Innings

Washington 8 Miami 1

San Francisco 11 Colorado 3

St. Louis 3 San Diego 1

Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 1

