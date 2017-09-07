Scoreboard roundup — 9/6/17
(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners;
INTERLEAGUE
Texas 12 Atlanta 8
Atlanta 5 Texas 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Minnesota 10 Tampa Bay 6
Oakland 3 L.A. Angels 1
Kansas City 13 Detroit 2
Boston 6 Toronto 1
Cleveland 5 Chi White Sox 1
Houston 5 Seattle 3
N-Y Yankees at Baltimore 7:05 p.m., postponed
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cincinnati 7 Milwaukee 1
Chi Cubs 1 Pittsburgh 0
N-Y Mets 6 Philadelphia 3, 6 Innings
Washington 8 Miami 1
San Francisco 11 Colorado 3
St. Louis 3 San Diego 1
Arizona 3 L.A. Dodgers 1
