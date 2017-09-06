Scoreboard roundup — 9/6/17
(NEW YORK) — Here are the latest scores and winners;
INTERLEAGUE
Texas at Atlanta 7:35 p.m., postponed
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 7, N.Y. Yankees 6
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 19 Innings
Detroit 13, Kansas City 2
Tampa Bay 2, Minnesota 1
Cleveland 9, Chicago White Sox 4
L.A. Angels 8, Oakland 7, 10 Innings
Houston 3, Seattle 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Washington 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 9, Milwaukee 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 1
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
St. Louis 8, San Diego 4
Arizona 3, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 Innings
