Scott Eastwood uses movie references to dodge questions about his famous dad

Universal Pictures/Legendary Pictures(NEW YORK) — Scott Eastwood is having a little fun during his press tour for Pacific Rim Uprising — particularly when it comes to answering questions about his dad, Clint Eastwood.

Instead of talking about his famous father directly, he’s instead using references to Clint’s famous films.

“Wait, wait, hold on, I’m a little confused,” he joked with ABC Radio when asked about advice his dad has given him. “My father is a prisoner on Alcatraz Island. I’ve never met him, actually.”

Scott is, of course, referring to Clint’s 1979 film, Escape from Alcatraz.

Continuing the bit, Eastwood added, “You know, I did hear, though, my mom told me that he might have escaped from this prison at some point in time.”

Eastwood pulled the same gag during his appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday, when Ryan Seacrest asked if he knew growing up that he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps. This time, he faked confusion and pretended his dad was actually Clint’s character in Dirty Harry.

“What do you mean exactly? Because my father was a police officer in the city of San Francisco,” he said.

You can catch the younger Eastwood having more fun as pilot Nate Lambert in Pacific Rim Uprising, out March 23.

