SCOTUS rejects GOP challenge to new Pennsylvania House map in boost to Democrats

The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court denied a GOP-led request to hold off on using a new House map for the state of Pennsylvania, meaning candidates — including Republican Rick Saccone and Democrat Conor Lamb lawmakers who recently faced off in a tough battle — in the state will run in new districts this November.

The move is a blow to Republican hopes and a boost to Democratic chances of retaking control of the House of Representatives.

It is the second time on Monday Republicans received a judicial blow from the courts. Earlier, a three-judge panel in Pennsylvania upheld the state’s new congressional map.

The Supreme Court announced, “the application for stay presented to Justice Alito and by him referred to the Court is denied.”

There are few legal options left for Republicans in the state. The filing deadline for House candidates is tomorrow.

Republicans in the state had filed for a stay against the new map, which was drawn by the state Supreme Court after the Democratic governor and GOP-controlled state legislature could not come to terms on a new one.

The GOP took two legal routes — one before the U.S. Supreme Court and the other before the federal panel.

They lost on both.

Democrats are expected to pick up three to five House seats under the new map, according to estimates by election experts, which would help them on their way to the 24 seats they need to retake control of the lower chamber of Congress.

The filing deadline for House candidates in Pennsylvania is Tuesday.

The three-judge panel ruled that the Republicans had no standing to make their argument. The court also noted that “because fundamental principles of Constitutional standing and judicial restraint prohibit us from exercising jurisdiction, we have no authority to take any action other than to dismiss” the request.

Republicans can appeal the ruling. That appeal could go to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In January, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a new House map drawn, citing gerrymandered districts that favored Republicans. The GOP has been fighting the court order ever since and the U.S. Supreme Court denied an early request to put a stay on the map.

Republicans currently hold 12 of the state’s 18 congressional districts, while Democrats control just five. The special election last week for Pennsylvania’s 18th Congressional District was held under the old map.

Several GOP lawmakers found their House districts dramatically affected by the new map, including Rep. Ryan Costello, who is considering retirement, several state and national officials in GOP politics told ABC News.

His 6th Congressional District was transformed from one that Hillary Clinton won by one point in 2016 to one she would have won by nine points.

Costello has not said he is retiring and his office and campaign did not respond to ABC News’ multiple requests for comment.

Pennsylvania’s House delegation took a big hit in Republican members this year.

GOP Rep. Tim Murphy resigned after a scandal. Rep. Lou Barletta is running for Senate. And Reps. Bill Shuster, Charlie Dent and Patrick Meehan are retiring.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.