Sean Spicer crashes Stephen Colbert's monologue at the 2017 Emmys

(LOS ANGELES) — Stephen Colbert didn't hold back Sunday night while addressing politics and President Trump at the 2017 Emmy Awards — and he also had a surprise guest in former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

The late night host and master of ceremonies at Sunday’s award show immediately fired jokes aimed at Trump and the current administration when he took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Colbert called Trump the “biggest TV star of the last year,” and then turned his monologue to blaming the Emmys for inspiring Trump’s run for the presidency.

“He was nominated [three times] for “Celebrity Apprentice,'” Colbert said, quipping that “If he had won an Emmy, I bet he wouldn’t have run for president… in some way, this is your fault.”

“You guys love morally compromised heroes,” he continued, saying that “he never forgave you and he never will.”

Colbert then brought up past times Trump had fumed over his Emmy losses, including during one of 2016’s presidential debates with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

Then the host snarked that unlike the presidency, the “Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote” — alluding to Clinton winning the popular vote, but losing the electoral college to Trump.

Then, a surprise guest entered the stage, fronted by a satire of the White House press secretary’s podium. Spicer himself poked fun of his infamous presser following Trump’s inauguration, saying, “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys — period.”

Hollywood stars in the audience were stunned — including Melissa McCarthy, who imitated Spicer on “Saturday Night Live.”

Spicer resigned from his role in the White House back in July.

