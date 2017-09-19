Sean Spicer on his surprise Emmys appearance: “It’s an honor”

CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc./Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — Emmy audiences at home, and in the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, where stunned Sunday night, when, during his opening monologue, host Stephen Colbert brought out former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Spicer lampooned his own first White House press conference — about the size of the audience at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

While Hollywood is not thought to be the most receptive crowd for Trump administration officials, Spicer said he had no trepidation about the appearance.

“It’s an honor,” Spicer told The Hollywood Reporter at an Emmys after-party Sunday night. “I have a lot of respect for folks who do what they do in film and on television, so it’s a real honor to be invited.”

Spicer said Colbert and the show’s executive producer reached out to him and pitch him the idea — which had him using a moving podium of the sort that Melissa McCarthy used to spoof Spicer during her Emmy-winning appearance on Saturday Night Live, and addressing the size of the Emmys audience.

“They came up with a concept, and I thought it was kinda funny,” Spicer said. “I said I’d be there.”

So was Spicer worried about the kind of reaction he might get in a notoriously liberal room? “I was more worried about the logistical reactions,” he said. “I’ve never wheeled a podium before. The one I’m used to is pretty stationary.”

