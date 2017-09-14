Sean Spicer on Melissa McCarthy's impression of him: “I've spent a lot of money on therapy”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday night, for his first interview since leaving his post at the White House.

Jimmy Kimmel seemed giddy grilling Spicer about the attendance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration — exaggerations of which caused contention with the press immediately for Spicer.

“So right off the bat, your first-ever press conference. You get in there and it’s the day after the inauguration, right? And you are charged with the job of going in front of the press and saying that the inauguration crowd was the biggest crowd, I think, ever!,” Kimmel chided

Spicer said that he had a job to do: “…to make sure that you are articulating what he believes his vision is on policy, on issues, on other areas that he wants to articulate. Whether or not you agree or not isn’t your job.”

What about Spicer’s relationship with the press and the president labeling certain outlets “fake news”? Spicer said people can look at facts and have conflicting opinions.

Spicer acknowledged that “a free press is paramount to democracy,” but said, “I think it’s a two-way street,” concluding, “And I think that there is some area that could deserve a reset.”

So, what did he think about Melissa McCarthy’s Emmy-winning portrayal of him on Saturday Night Live? Spicer laughed, “I’ve spent a lot of money on therapy,” he said, adding, “That was kind of funny.”

Asked if he thinks Trump wants to be president, Spicer replied, “I got to know him fairly well. He’s a good man that really cares about this country. You may not always agree with his policies, but I know his heart’s in the right place. He truly cares about this country. He wants to give back.”

Will Spicer be writing “tell-all book?” Kimmel asked. “No,” was the reply.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.