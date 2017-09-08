Sean Spicer to give first post-White House interview to Jimmy Kimmel

United States Government(NEW YORK) — Sean Spicer is heading to late-night TV.

The former White House press secretary will be a guest on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Sept. 13, marking his first interview since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Kimmel tweeted on Thursday an undated photo of himself (looking away from the camera) with Spicer in a military uniform, writing, “Dear @SeanSpicer – if I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week?”

Dear @SeanSpicer – if I promise to look AT the camera this time, will you come to my show next week? pic.twitter.com/KcVA5xUzeC — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) September 7, 2017

Spicer responded to Kimmel’s tweet, writing, “It’s a deal, does next Wednesday work?”

Kimmel responded, “Perfect! I have no further comment.”

It’s a deal, does next Wednesday work? https://t.co/7iYmUtvSyj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 7, 2017

