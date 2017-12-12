Sean Spicer to release book next summer

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is releasing a book next summer.

Spicer has signed a deal with Regnery Publishing, conservative book publisher. His forthcoming book, titled “The Briefing,” will focus on his “turbulent tenure” behind the lectern before resigning in July, according to the book’s official description.

The book promises to shed “new light on the headline-grabbing controversies of the Trump administration’s first year,” the description states.

Spicer worked as the communications director for the Republican National Committee before being named as now-President Donald Trump’s press secretary during the transition.

His tenure got off to a rocky start when he made his first appearance in the White House briefing room the day after Trump took office and read a statement to the press about the size of the crowd at the inauguration.

His resignation came the day after the Trump administration marked its first six months in office.

“The Briefing” hits shelves on July 23, 2018.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.