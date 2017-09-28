Second rockslide in two days occurs at Yosemite National Park, injuring one

lightpix/iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — A second rock slide in just two days has occurred at Yosemite National Park, injuring one person.

The rockfall happened one day after the first killed one park-goer and injured another Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the park confirmed to ABC News that a significant rock slide released off of El Capitan, a summit above Yosemite Valley, on Thursday.

No fatalities are known at this time, the spokesperson said.

Wednesday’s rockfall also occurred on a popular climbing route on El Capitan. The release point appeared to be near the Waterfall Route on the East Buttress of the summit, according to a press release.

It is currently climbing season at Yosemite National Park, with many park-goers climbing on El Capitan and other routes, according to park officials.

Information on the victims’ identities were not released. Further details were not immediately available.

