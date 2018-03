03/02/18 – 2:12 P.M.

Hancock Soil and Water Conservation Districtis taking orders for tree seedlings until March 16. The seedlings are available in packets for $16. They are bare root stocks ranging from 6-18 inches. You can pick up an order form at the Hancock SWCD Office or online at hancockswcd.com.

The seedlings will arrive in early April. You can call Hancock SWCD at 419-422-6569 for more information.