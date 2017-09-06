Selection Committee Formed For Fostoria Fire Chief Search

9/6/17 – 6:52 A.M.

Fostoria is narrowing the field for its next fire chief. The Review-Times reports councilman Greg Flores will head up the selection committee. Former Chief Ken Chapman resigned last June to take a new position in Michigan. Scott Basinger then led the department until he retired in June.

Brian Herbert is the acting chief now. He says he plans to forgo retirement to pursue the position on a permanent basis. He tells the newspaper, “I want to turn this department around.” He added, “I’ve seen what the fire department can be. I didn’t like where it was at. I like to think I can make a difference and I have the backing of all the guys.”

