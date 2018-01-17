Selena Gomez made donation to Time’s Up that “far exceeded” Woody Allen film salary, source says

ABC/Image Group LA(LOS ANGELES) — Timothee Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, Selena Gomez’s co-stars in the upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York, announced this week that they would be donating their salaries from the film to Time’s Up and other charities. Now, it seems that Selena has done the same.

A source close to the actress tells People that Selena has, in fact, already “made a significant donation anonymously” to Time’s Up that “far exceeded her salary for the film.”

Selena has yet to make a public statement against Allen, who has been accused of molesting his daughter Dylan Farrow, a claim which he denies.

Selena was asked by Billboard last November if she considered the director’s past before signing on to the movie.

“To be honest, I’m not sure how to answer — not because I’m trying to back away from it,” she said. “[The Harvey Weinstein allegations] actually happened right after I had started [on the movie]. They popped up in the midst of it. And that’s something, yes, I had to face and discuss. I stepped back and thought, ‘Wow, the universe works in interesting ways.’”

As previously reported, Selena’s mom Mandy Teefey told a fan on Instagram that she’d tried to warn the singer about appearing in Allen’s film.

Teefey wrote, “No one can make Selena do anything she doesn’t want to. I had a long talk with her about not working with him and it didn’t click…No one controls her. She makes all her own decisions. No matter how hard you try to advise. It falls on deaf ears.”