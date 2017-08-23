Seltzer water not harmful to your teeth or health, expert says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Despite recent headlines across the web, drinking sparkling water does not have any harmful effects, a nutrition expert tells ABC News.

Americans spent $2.3 billion on seltzer or sparkling water over the past year, according to data from the market research company Information Resources, Inc. Some attribute the recent uptick in seltzer water’s popularity with the fact that many people are trading in sodas and sugar-heavy soft drinks for sparkling water.

“It makes you feel like you’re drinking something that isn’t water, and so psychologically there’s something in like… effervescence,” Mary Choi, a writer and seltzer water super-fan told ABC News. “This is an exciting mouth experience.”

Choi said that she originally turned to seltzer water in an attempt to pick up healthier habits, ditching soda and sugary juices in favor of the sugar-free, calorie-free, carbonated beverage.

Choi says that currently she drinks about five or six seltzer waters a day — but admitted that in the past she drank approximately 13 or 14 seltzer waters daily.

Recently, Choi said some articles online have have raised doubts over whether the drink that is often viewed as a healthy may actually be harmful to your teeth or cause bloating, heartburn and other health issues.

Choi told ABC News that a lot of her friends emailed her links to stories about the potential harm of sparkling water, aware of her seltzer-drinking habits.

“I’m a little scared of the teeth thing,” Choi admitted to ABC News.

Experts, however, told ABC News that seltzer water fans can relax, and that carbonated water is essentially harmless, adding that there is no evidence it poses a serious threat to your tooth enamel.

“According to research, I haven’t seen any harmful effects,” Rachel Beller, a registered dietitian nutritionist with a master’s degree in nutritional sciences told ABC News.

Beller adds, “I think someone drinking it all day may want to hold back a little bit, and look at diversifying their beverages.”

