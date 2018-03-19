Sen. Cory Booker: 2018 is 'the most important midterm election of our lifetime'

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Sen. Cory Booker diverted questions Monday about running for president in 2020, instead saying that he is focused on the 2018 midterms.

“I am a contender for the 2018 midterms where I’m going to be fighting for every Democratic candidate,” the New Jersey Democrat said on The View Monday.

“This is the most important midterm election of our lifetime. … For folks looking beyond that, don’t look beyond,” he said.

Booker said that although his party does not have control of the government, U.S. citizens all have power. He urged Americans to let their voices be heard.

“First of all, understand that the power of the people is greater than the people in power,” he said. “Their voice is so important right now.”

During his appearance on the talk show Monday, Booker also told the hosts he is “very interested” in investigating the recent firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

“The way that Donald Trump is going about this does not reflect well on him, on the presidency and our values as a country,” he said.

On Friday, McCabe was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, just two days before he was set to retire from government after nearly 22 years in federal law enforcement.

Despite what is at stake in the 2018 midterm elections, Booker stressed the importance of Americans seeing each other for the “truth of who we are.”

“While Donald Trump seems to be intent on separating, dividing, demeaning, degrading. I want Republicans and Democrats to start a new national narrative about how we need each other,” Booker said.

