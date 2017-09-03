Sen. Sasse: Trump administration 'holds 18th-century views of trade'

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is taking aim at Donald Trump’s perspective on global trade, characterizing it as dated and out-of-touch, following reports that the president is considering withdrawing from a free trade deal with South Korea.

Sasse tweeted Saturday night, saying that Trump’s administration “holds 18th-century views of trade as a zero-sum game. I side with our farmers and ranchers who are feeding the world now.” Sasse did not elaborate on his comments.

The Admin. holds 18th-c. views of trade as a zero-sum game. I side w/farmers &ranchers who are feeding the world now pic.twitter.com/WdnPBCAYWS — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) September 2, 2017

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a business lobbying group, said the White House has alerted lawmakers that a notification of intent to pull out of the trade deal may come as soon as Tuesday.

The Trump administration in July kicked off negotiations with South Korean officials to make adjustments to the deal, known as KORUS. Trump has called the deal, which went into effect in 2012, a bad deal.

