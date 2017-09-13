Seneca County Commissioners Accept Opioid Grant Money

9/13/17 – 7:44 A.M.

The Seneca County Commissioners have voted to accept a $270,000 grant to fight the opioid epidemic. The Review-Times reports the county can use the money for programs that keep drug users from serving prison sentences.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas voted against the measure, saying he has concerns about a state law that penalizes counties for sending fifth-degree felony offenders to prison. Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff said the law applies only to drug users, not drug dealers.

MORE: Review-Times