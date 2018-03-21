Seneca County May Have To Make Large Investment In 9-1-1 System

3/21/18 – 5:40 A.M.

Seneca County may have to make a large investment in its 9-1-1 system. The Review-Times reports the county’s IT consultant told the commissioners they need to upgrade to fiber optic lines during their Tuesday meeting. Jake Schaaf says the current T-1 lines the county uses aren’t compatible with upgrades to the 9-1-1 system. As a result, some words drop from 9-1-1 calls over T-1 lines.

The Bascom Telephone Company says it could cost more than $719,000 to change to fiber data lines.

Commissioner Shayne Thomas says a vendor told the commissioners the T-1 lines would work with the 9-1-1 system. Schaaf says its possible other communities have higher quality T-1 lines.

MORE: Review-Times