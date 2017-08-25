Seneca County Officials Look At Parking Issues Around New Justice Center

8/25/17 – 7:34 A.M.

Seneca County officials have concerns about parking in Tiffin once the new Justice Center opens. The Courier reports the Justice Center Leadership Core Team talked about the issue on Thursday. Seneca County Commissioner Shayne Thomas says there are already parking concerns in downtown Tiffin. He says they need to find solutions before the center opens and brings more people into the area.

Commissioner Mike Kerschner says he think there is enough parking, as long as regulations are enforced. Common Pleas Court Judge Steve Shuff agreed.

The group created a subcommittee to look into the issue.

