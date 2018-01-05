Serena Williams withdraws from Australian Open, says 'I'm not where I personally want to be'

Photo by Scott Clarke / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Serena Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open. the year’s first major tournament, citing a lack of preparation.

In a tweet posted by the Australian Open account, Williams is quoted as saying “I can compete — but I don’t want to just compete, I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time.”

Williams participated in the Mubadala World Tennis Championships in Abu Dhabi last week, Williams says she “realized that although I am super close, I’m not where I personally want to be.”

Williams won the Australian Open last year while two months pregnant. She sat out the end of last season, before giving birth to her daughter Olympia late last summer.

