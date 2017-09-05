Service Dogs Shouldn’t Hinder A Handlers Job Hunt

09-05/17 – 4:30 A.M.

The use of service dogs to treat PTSD and other medical disabilities is becoming more common. U.S. Army Veteran and local paramedic Louis Belluomini said that having PTSD doesn’t always affect someone’s ability to work.

Louis Belluomini

Belluomini said that service dogs go through intense training. He added that his dog Star is very well behaved on the job.

Louis Belluomini

Star is the first dog allowed on an ambulance in the country. Belluomini said that Star is there to help maintain the bond between dog and handler and not to help him do his job.

Belluomini said that you should make it a bonus for your employer.

Louis Belluomini

Star is trained for search and rescue and helps to keep Belluomini’s co-workers relaxed.

Belluomini added that employers should look past the service dog and focus on the candidate. If they are a good fit and the most qualified then they should be given a chance.