Set phasers to kill: Quentin Tarantino reportedly pitching “Star Trek” movie with J.J. Abrams

ABC Radio(LOS ANGELES) — Quentin Tarantino, known for his bloody action films like Reservoir Dogs, Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill Vol. 1 & 2, reportedly is working with director-producer J.J. Abrams on a possible next installment in the Star Trek film franchise.

Variety reports that the two directors are waiting to see scripts until fully committing but are preparing to work together on a new Star Trek film which Tarantino would direct and Abrams would produce.

Abrams directed the first and second movies in the recent Star Trek film reboot — 2009’s Star Trek and 2013’s Star Trek into Darkness. He produced the third film in the series, Star Trek Beyond, which was directed by Justin Lin, while Abrams called the shots on Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

