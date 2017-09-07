Several Infrastructure Projects Taking Place In Findlay

9/7/17 – 5:20 A.M.

Infrastructure projects will close several Findlay roads for the next several days. The city says to watch out for storm sewer installation on McMannes Avenue between Balsley and Tiffin avenues and McConnell Street between Carnahan and McManness avenues.

Storm sewer, electrical, and irrigation installation on Main Street between Lincoln and Center streets is reducing the road to one lane in the north and southbound directions.

A curb replacement project is closing East Sandusky from Main Street to Beech Avenue during work hours.

Crews are also closing Woodside Drive from Fostoria Avenue to the dead end and Heather Drive in the Glen Meadows area for waterline replacements.

Crews will maintain access to business and residents in the work areas.