Several injured in possible acid attack near London shopping center

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — Several people were injured Saturday near the Stratford Center shopping center in Stratford, east London, after being sprayed with a “noxious substance,” police said.

London police responded to reports of a “group of males” spraying what could be a “noxious substance,” authorities said.

One male was arrested and officers remain on the scene, police said.

The incident is not being treated as terror-related, officials said.

