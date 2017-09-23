Several injured in possible acid attack near London shopping center
(LONDON) — Several people were injured Saturday near the Stratford Center shopping center in Stratford, east London, after being sprayed with a “noxious substance,” police said.
London police responded to reports of a “group of males” spraying what could be a “noxious substance,” authorities said.
One male was arrested and officers remain on the scene, police said.
The incident is not being treated as terror-related, officials said.
