Several injured in shooting at library in Clovis, New Mexico

iStock/Thinkstock(CLOVIS, N.M.) — Several people are injured and a suspect is in custody after a shooting at a library in Clovis, New Mexico, about 10 miles from the Texas border, a local official said.

Clovis interim City Manager Tom Phelps told ABC News that six people were injured in the incident on Monday. Phelps said it was not clear if there were any fatalities.

Police are currently on the scene.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

