Several people hurt after ski lift malfunction at Georgia ski resort

ABCNews.com(GUDAURI, Georgia) — A malfunctioning ski lift in the country of Georgia has left at least 11 people injured.

The terrifying video of the incident at the Gudauri resort showed the lift rapidly moving backward while people seated in the lift’s chairs were loudly urged to jump off to safety. As a result, a pile of broken and twisted chairs was created at the bottom, with new chairs adding to the destruction when they crashed into it at an alarming speed.

Nino Mamaladze, a health official, said 11 people were injured, with an estimated eight people being taken to the hospital. All are in a stable condition, with none having suffered critical or life-threatening injuries.

The Mountain Resorts Development Co., a part of the Georgian Ministry of Economy, posted on its Facebook page Friday that the malfunction was a result of a problem with the rope. They said they immediately contacted the rope manufacturer in order to discover the specific cause of the incident.

The Gudauri ski resort is 7,200 feet above sea level on the southern face of the Greater Caucus Mountain Range in Georgia.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.