Several Road Resurfacing Projects Start In Putnam County This Week

9/18/17 – 5:39 A.M.

You’ll see plenty of lane restrictions on highways in Putnam County this week. ODOT says pavement repair is taking place in several areas starting today. Crews will reduce lanes on U.S. 224 throughout the county, State Route 189 between Route 190 and Route 115, and State Route 114 and Kalida.

Road work is also taking place on State Route 115 from U.S. 224 to Route 15, State Route 613 from Route 108 to Route 65, and State Route 694 east of the intersection with Route 115.