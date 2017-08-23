Shailene Woodley considering a career in politics?

Leigh Vogel/FilmMagic(NEW YORK) — Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley also is an environmental activist, and she isn’t ruling out a career in politics someday.

“There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, ‘Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years.’ And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out,” she tells the New York Times. “Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young.”

The 25-year-old actress was among 27 people arrested for refusing to leave during the protest at the Dakota Access pipeline last October. She was ordered to serve one year of unsupervised probation and forfeit $500 bond.

