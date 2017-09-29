“Shark Tank” returns this Sunday for season 9 and promises “lots of drama”

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Shark Tank, the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning business-themed reality show, returns for season nine with a two-hour premiere this Sunday, October 1 at 8 p.m.

Billionaire Mark Cuban; real estate mogul and recent Dancing with the Stars contestant, Barbara Corcoran; the “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner; technology innovator Robert Herjavec; fashion expert and FUBU founder Daymond John; and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary, a.k.a. “Mr. Wonderful,” will all returning to the Tank, but they will not be alone.

This season will feature exciting guest Sharks including Sara Blakely, founder and sole owner of Spanx; entrepreneur, investor and philanthropist and founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson; Bethenny Frankel, Founder & CEO of Skinnygirl and star of The Real Housewives of New York City; Rohan Oza, best known for developing Vitaminwater, Smartwater and Bai; and recently retired New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez.

These guest Sharks may be respected icons and trailblazers in their fields, but there will be drama right from the start, says Greiner.

“It’s not to be missed,” she said. “I was shattered by it I was also very upset for a while is all I can say.”

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that not all the guest Sharks played nice. “There was a lot of drama. Let’s just say that Richard Branson and I did not get along.”

And Kevin O’Leary said he doesn’t care about hurt feelings, adding, “If people start to cry, I think I’m they’re best friend. They’ll thank me one day.”

Shark Tank season nine premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.